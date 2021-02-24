U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to face Algeria, Tanzania, others

Five time world champions ,the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco.

The Golden Eaglets are grouped alongside Tanzania, Algeria and Congo.

Hosts Morocco are in Group A along with Uganda, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Defending champions Cameroon will battle it out with Senegal, Mali and South Africa in Group C.

The overall winners of the three groups as well as the best runners-up from all three groups will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

The competition will start in Morocco on March 13.

