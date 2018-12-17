U.S. congratulates Ogbeche on election as chairman, NUJ FCT

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, just as the Embassy tasked him to strengthen the existing relationship between the it and the union.

In a congratulatory letter signed by its Information Officer, Glen Guimond, the embassy expressed optimism that Ogbeche having served as editor for several years was suited for the position.

“I wish to congratulate you on your election as chairman of the FCT council of the NUJ. Having served as a journalist and newspaper editor for several years, I believe you are well suited to the position,” Guimond said.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has maintained an amicable and productive relationship with the NUJ and I do hope that it will continue and be strengthened during your tenure,” the letter further stated.

Ogbeche, who is the editor, Abuja Inquirer Newspaper, was overwhelmingly elected on December 1, 2018, by journalists in the FCT for a three year tenure.

