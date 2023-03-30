U17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets ‘ll make Nigeria proud – Ugbade

Head Coach Nduka Ugbade says the Nigeria U17 technical team of which he is the head is working quietly but diligently and assiduously to raise a squad capable of doing Nigeria proud at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Ugbade, who has assisted a couple of coaches to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nigeria, is in charge this time and has shepherded his wards to the African finals after winning the WAFU B Championship in Ghana last summer.

The Africa U17 Cup of Nations will take place 29th April – 19th May in Algeria, with five-time world champions Nigeria drawn alongside Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in a potentially-explosive Group B, with venue in Constantine.

“We know that some work still has to be done within the next few weeks to put the team in great form. I am happy with the level of work we have done and the kind of playing personnel at our disposal.

“I believe everything will come together beautifully and we will have a team that will do the country proud at the tournament,” said Ugbade, who captained Nigeria’s U16 squad to win the inaugural FIFA tourney in China 38 years ago.

A fortnight ago, the Golden Eaglets returned to camp in Abuja for the final phase of their preparations for the U17 AFCON, and three days ago, hammered Mahanaim FC 4-2 in a friendly match at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project within the Moshood Abiola National Stadium complex.

The Eaglets will have a final camping programme in Europe before flying to Algeria for the continental finals, where the four top-placed teams will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

