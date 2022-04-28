U17 Women World Cup India 2022: Olowookere picks 23 for big Cairo clash

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has selected 23 Flamingos for Saturday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup third round, second clash between Nigeria and Egypt at the Petrosports Stadium, Cairo.

Team captain Alvine Dah-Zossu, goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Comfort Folorunsho, Miracle Usani and Blessing Sunday, midfielders Taiwo Afolabi and Blessing Emmanuel, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaiye, Anastasia Atume and Omowunmi Bello have made the cut alongside 13 others.

Bello scored two of the goals that condemned the Egyptian girls to a 4-0 defeat in Abuja last week Sunday, after team’s top scorer Opeyemi Ajakaiye opened the account at the MKO Abiola National Stadium. Defender Miracle Usani netted the other goal.

The Flamingos contingent will depart Nigeria on Thursday, with the encounter set for the Petrosports Stadium as from 10pm on Saturday, 30th April. The winner on aggregate will qualify for the final round of the African series, where it will await the winner of the Ethiopia/South Africa fixture. The Ethiopian girls trounced their South African counterparts 3-0 away in Johannesburg in the first leg.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India, 11th – 30th October.

FLAMINGOS FOR EGYPT:

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku

Defenders: Blessing Sunday; Comfort Folorunsho; Tumininu Adeshina; Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Miracle Usani; Confidence Nwoha; Mistura Yusuf

Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel; Taiwo Afolabi; Chidera Okenwa; Joy Igbokwe

Forwards: Omowunmi Bello; Mercy Itimi; Alvine Dah-Zossu; Anastasia Atume; Opeyemi Ajakaiye; Yetunde Ayantosho; Judith Okah; Bisola Mosaku; Raheemot Adebayo.

