U20 AFCON: 2 Flying Eagles players Agbalaka, Njoku make CAF Best X1

Flying Eagles defenders Augustine Njoku and Solomon Agbalaka have been included in the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations team of the tournament.

Njoku was solid defensively for the Flying Eagles, and Agbalaka was the Man Of The Match in Nigeria’s games against Egypt and Mozambique in the Group stage of the competition.

CAF unveiled the best eleven list on their personal Twitter handle on Sunday.

The duo were selected in the best eleven alongside Seydou Sano (Senegal), Landing Badji (Senegal), Alagie Saine (The Gambia), Pape Diop (Senegal), Lamine Camara (Senegal), Prince Soussou (Congo), Adama Bojang (The Gambia), Rogers Mugisha (Uganda), Deogracias Bussinga (Congo) and Malick Daf (Senegal) was selected as the coach of the tournament.

Njoku played a total of four games at the competition, while Agbalaka had a goal and an assist in six matches.

