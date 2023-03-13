U20 AFCON: 3 Flying Eagles goals make top 10 of tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected three of the Flying Eagles goals in the top 10 goals of the tournament in the just concluded 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Jude Sunday’s third goal in Nigeria’s 4-0 trouncing of Tunisia in the third-place match was also picked by CAF.

The winger dribbled past a number of Tunisian defenders before firing into the net.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s superb strike from outside the box in Flying Eagles’ third group game against Mozambique was also also among the goals selected by CAF.

Left-back Solomon Agbalaka’s powerful header against hosts Egypt was also included in the best goals.

Ladan Bosso’s led side finished in third position in the competition.

The West Africans were also awarded the Fair Play trophy.

