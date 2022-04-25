U20 AFCON qualifier: Bosso set to name Flying Eagles final squad as team depart for Niamey

Flying Eagles gaffer Ladan Bosso will announce his final squad for the U20 AFCON qualifying tournament in Niger Wednesday before the team travel out to Niger Republic the following day.

It will be an expanded squad of at least 28 players in keeping with Coronavirus protocols set by CAF.

The squad will be a fine mix of experienced NPFL stars and talented players from the lower leagues and academies.

Officials further told SCORENigeria that Bosso will use the final 10 days leading to the May 7 kick-off of the qualifiers to decide on his starting XI and also focus on the task ahead.

The team have so far won their first two test games and will play more such matches for the coaches to pick the final squad.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in a three-team Group B along with Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

A win in the first round will qualify them to the semifinals of the WAFU B qualifying series.

The two finalists of this tournament will advance to the U20 AFCON in Egypt in February.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

