U20 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Cameroon’s Young Lionesses to arrive Thursday ahead Falconets battle

Cameroon’s U20 girls, Young Lionesses will fly into the Federal Capital, Abuja on Thursday morning for their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, fourth round second leg clash with the Falconets of Nigeria, scheduled for Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The Lionesses, who held the rampant Falconets to a scoreless draw in the first leg played at the Stade Reunification in Douala penultimate Saturday, will arrive aboard an Air Ivoire flight.

Thenff.com can also report that the match officials for the encounter slated to kick off at 4pm on Saturday will arrive in Nigeria latest Thursday, with the Confederation of African Football having appointed Togolese official Vincentia Amedome as referee.

Amedome will be assisted by compatriot Abra Agbedanou (assistant referee 1); Ghanaian Doris Essuman Darko (assistant referee 2) and yet another Togolese Edoh Kindedji (fourth official). The match commissioner is Aisha Nalule from Uganda while Ghanaian Emmanuella Grace Aglago will serve as referee assessor.

The winner over two legs will proceed to the final round of the qualification series, scheduled for March.

This year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold 10th -28th August in Costa Rica.