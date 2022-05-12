UAC of Nigeria registers N45bn CPs on FMDQ platform

UAC of Nigeria has registered its N45 billion Commercial Papers (CP) programme on the FMDQ Security Exchange platform.

The timely registration of this CP Programme follows due approval from the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee, and attests to the highly efficient time-to-market and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by the Exchange.

UAC of Nigeria PLC (UAC) is a leading diversified Company, operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors of the economy.

This CP registration, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, strategically positions UAC to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM).

