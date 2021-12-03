UACC appoints cinematographer Erakhifu as media director, elevates others

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) has appointed Pastor Paul Erakhifu, a professional cinematographer, media and public relations practitioner with over 25 years of experience as the church’s media director.

The church also elevated Rev. Felix Popoola as Audit- General, Pastor Lawrence Adedara as Director of Special Duties, Pastor Frank Lawani as Director of Administration, Pastor Samuel Balogun as Public Relations Officer I, Pastor Joseph Fayehun as Public Relations Officer II, Pastor Samuel Daramola as Director of Protocol, while Pastor Barr. Gbenga Ojo emerged as Director of Legal Services.

Others include Pastor Emmanuel Olurunyomi as the new Deputy General Secretary, Prophet Taiwo Adegoke will serve as the Deputy General Evangelist, Pastor Samuel Ogundoro is Deputy General Treasurer, Pastor Abioye Folorunsho as Deputy General Financial Secretary, Prophet (Dr.) Amos Owoju as Deputy Director of Special Duties, Pastor Temitope Adeusi as Deputy Director of Administration and Pastor Femi Adagbada as Deputy Media Director while Pastor Caleb Ibiezugbe as Secretary Sunday School Department.

The rest are Pastor J. Adejayi as Ondo State Superintendent, Pastor Daniel Amupitan as Osun State Superintendent, Pastor F. Babalola as Oyo State Superintendent, Pastor M. Odugbesan as Ogun State Superintendent and Pastor Adeniyi Afolayan as Ekiti State Superintendent.

Speaking at the annual convention of the church, the president and general overseer of UACC, Rev. Dr, James Bayo Owoyemi, said the elevations were part of the bid to promote growth, development and to position the church for improved evangelism, soul winning and the continue spread of the gospel.

He urged the newly ordained and elevated pastors to be law-abiding, humble and adhere to instructions adding that they should not do anything evil that would tarnish their image and bring disgrace to the Church.

