UAE club side appoints Muo as TM

A Nigerian football administrator, Mallam Muo Mohammed Mustapha has been appointed as the General Manager of Liwa Football Club Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirate

The appointment, which is a five years contract with one of the best clubs playing in the country’s second division league, is with a target for the new manager to work towards the promotion of the club to the top ranks of UAE league.

Elated Mustapha said among his role of piloting the managerial affairs of the club is the mandate to promote the club to the top division league.

Meanwhile, one of the sponsors and shareholders of Liwa FC, Dakinda Group Chairman, Consul Emmanuel Oloja Akpakwu has promised that his company alongside the club owner ,Sheik Abdullah will do all they can to make the club one of the best in UAE and entire gulf Countries.

To achieve its target the club has already penned down some big names and signings who will be arriving in December to strengthen the team.

