UAE orders international airlines from boarding Nigerian passengers to Dubai

The diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got worse Monday as the latter stopped foreign airlines from airlifting Nigerians to Dubai.

Different sources said that Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air and other international airlines going to Dubai from their bases refused to board Nigerians whose final destination is the UAE.

The said the airlines stated that they have been directed not to airlift Nigerian passport holders to Dubai.

Hundreds of passengers were reportedly affected by this directive as Ethiopian Airline Monday morning offloaded their Nigerian passengers to Dubai.

”UAE says no entry for Nigerian passengers from any airline. Ethiopian just offloaded all passengers heading to Dubai. We are voiding Dubai bound tickets,” a source at Abuja Airport said.