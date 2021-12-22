UAG hails NAF’s bombardment of terrorists, bandits, commends military for synergy

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has hailed the Nigerian Airforce for its continued onslaughts on terrorists and bandits where scores were killed in different bombardments by air components of Operations Hadin Kai in the North-east and Hadarin Daji in the North-west respectively.

The group also said its investigation revealed that the successes being recorded by the Nigerian Airforce under the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao is a result of keying in to the jointness of operations as being promoted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor.

UAG in the press release signed by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion on Wednesday, commended the CAS for being a key advocate of synergy as panacea to the security challenges confronting the nation.

Blueprint report that sustained aerial bombardments by Nigerian Air force led to the elimination of no fewer than 77 fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Marte axis.

Similarly, attack jets of the Air Task Force, ATF, Operation Hadarin Daji, also killed several bandits, in raids carried out at some forests in Zamfara and Sokoto states early Saturday.

The statement read in parts: “UAG commends the Nigerian Airforce for it’s role in the quest to restore peace and stability in the country.

“The sacrifices in terms of human and material resources is unquantifiable. Therefore, Nigerians must continue to pray for safety of our pilots and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“UAG commends the CAS for being a key advocate of synergy as panacea to the present security challenges.

“We further urge Nigerians to work together with the AFN to make year 2022 a peaceful year for us all.”

Related

No tags for this post.