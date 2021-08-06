UAG hails renewed commitment of the military to restore peace, defend sovereignty of Nigeria

The Unity Advocacy Group has hailed renewed commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to restore peace in all troubled areas of the country.

The group said its investigation revealed that the recent mass surrender of some Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters showed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is making the forest untenable for the terrorists.

UAG in a press release signed by its convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion on Thursday, urged local and international organizations to avoid comments that are capable of dampening the morale of personnel who put their lives on the line daily in defence of the sovereignty of the country.

The group said:”Nigerians must support and continue to back our military personnel as they seek to restore peace in the country.

“We use this medium to appeal to the remaining fighters to lay down arms and join the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the present leadership to make our country peaceful and economically prosperous.

“We use this opportunity to urge Amnesty International to stop boosting the morale of criminals in the country. These criminals commit atrocities hoping that human Rights bodies will come to their aid. This is the human rights they deny their numerous victims.

“We are glad to note the numerous achievements of the present leadership of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) within a short time. Without doubt, this will boost the morale of our military personnel and make them continue to give their best to the country.”