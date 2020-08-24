UASC calls for immediate suspension of peak season surcharge

The Union of African Shippers’ Councils (UASC) has called for the immediate suspension of Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) imposed by Shipping lines serving the West African trade route.

This is in line with Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s position.

Nigerian Shippers’ Council had in an August 16, 2020 letter addressed to the European Community Ship Owners Association (ECSA) and copied to the UASC among others, complained about the outrageous increase in surcharges with particular reference to Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), levied on Nigeria bound cargo.

In a letter signed by the Secretary-General, Ogoula Giscard Lilian, the UASC condemned the “unilateral and offensive action by ECSA carriers in blatant disrespect of previous agreement and expectations,” stating that the action destabilizes the business operations of its members through the increasing of transport costs and weakening of the economies of UASC member-states especially during this outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic which has kept commercial activity at its lowest in terms of activity and prosperity.