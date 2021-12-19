UATH awards outstanding staff/department, tasks all on better performance





The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has recognised some of its staff that distinguished themselves at the various units and departments of the Hospital, while also lauding organisations that impacted positively to the development of the hospital in 2021.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Bissallah A. Ekele, during the annual staff award ceremony which held at the premises of the newly commissioned Endocrine Center of the hospital described all staff as winners, adding however that the ultimate prizes are the Best Staff Award (BSA) and the Best Department Award (BDA).

He noted that 50 seven staff and eight Non Government Organisations (NGOs) were recognised for hardwork, dedication and excellence for their positive impact to the hospital, adding that the tradition for reward for hardwork is aimed at encouraging and inspiring workers to give their best in the line of duty for the development of the hospital.

According to him, the reward system was introduced three years ago in 2018 to encourage mass participation of the staffers, through a committee set up by the Management in conjunction with the servicom unit of the hospital.

“The Board of Management introduced this award in 2018 to celebrate staff that have distinguished themselves at the various units and departments of the hospital and to appreciate organisations (corporate and non-corporate) that have impacted positively to the development of the hospital in any given year,” he said.

The CMD maintained that the post COVID era has been the best thing that had happened to the hospital, giving the proliferation of development both in physical, infrastructural and equipments donated to the health Institution, as well as treatment of COVID-19 patients with over 80 % management and treatment.

He therefore lauded committment by the present Board of Management led by Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, KSC, the Balolo of Opobo Kingdom, no ting that his leadership has attracted developmental projects to the hospital in the past four years describing him as wonderful and a winner.

“You have brought sunshine and fame to our hospital, even the blind can see all the developmental projects you have attracted to the hospital the past four years.

“The most recent is the honour you brought to the hospital by naming our trauma center after her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari. She has not only accepted the offer but promised to renovate the trauma center. You are wonderful! You are indeed all winners!,” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Board of the Hospital, Dr Sam Sam Jaja, congratulated the 2021 beneficiaries, stating that he is proud of the entire staffers of the hospital as they have done very well.

He urged them to put in more efforts to make the hospital symbol of health Institution among the tertiary health Institutions in Nigeria, saying he expected them to put in more efforts in the coming years.

Prof. Felicia Anumah won the overall best staff of the year owing to her dedication to duty and commitement to the development of the hospital.

Aisha Children Foundation with Untold Story Behind The Story Foundation among other NGOs were also honoured for their outstanding contributions and positive impact in the hospital.

