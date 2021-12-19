UBA customers to win big in Super Savers promo draw

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has assured its loyal customers of a memorable Christmas as the bank is set to reward thousands of people with super prizes, in its upcoming super savers promo draw.

The Super Savers draw will be held virtually on December 21 via Facebook and Youtube platforms in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State Government following which 23 Bumper account holders will smile home after a transparent draw with the following rewards; N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000 cash prizes respectively.

Also another 10 savings account holders will win N1million each and 10 university students with a Next Gen account will win a monthly salary for a year while 30 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will win school fees grant. There is something for everyone in the Super Savers Draw.

The event will be supervised by representatives from the Consumer Protection Council, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and the Lagos State Lottery Board.

To qualify, all new and existing customers need do to qualify for the draw is to ensure that they save N10,000 or more, monthly in their UBA Savings Account. New customers should simply dial *919*20# if interested in opening a UBA Bumper Account.

This unique Super Savers which is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria has something big for everyone and intends to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal with the bank over the years.

Winners who recently emerged from the draw in October, include, Olunwa Osita Ambrose who smiled home with the star prize of a whooping N2m, while Saheed Adeshina Adediran won N1.2m rent for a year. Adewunmi Olaniyi Sobowale, another lucky winner got N500,000 shopping allowance.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming draw, Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said “without a doubt, UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires”.

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah noted that she is excited about the ‘Super Savers draw’ particularly because it is a Christmas edition, and the bank has spared no stone to truly ensure that Customers new and existing celebrate this yuletide in a very big way with their loved ones and family. She added that no matter how hard the economy is… or expensive things have become we at UBA have taken it upon ourselves that our customers shall have a joyous and memorable one, indeed devoid of worries.

