UBA Group pledges to develop SMEs, transform payment landscape via PAPSS

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that it is committed to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa as evidenced in the increased funding it has provided to such businesses in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said this while delivering his keynote address at the flag-off of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair. UBA has been the lead sponsorship partner for the annual event since 2019.

Speaking on the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” , Akinyemi explained that armed with the firm belief that SMEs remains the bedrock of any country’s economic development, UBA has pioneered products and services specifically targeted at SMEs and young entrepreneurs towards meeting their financial needs, having access to markets and building capacity.

“We are focused on creating value, connecting and facilitating business across Africa and between Africa with the rest of the world. Already, we have done a trade of about $7.7bn and Export trade of about $29.4bn as at August 2022,” he said.

“It will also interest you all to know that we match our words with action as we have supported hundreds of SMEs in Africa especially in countries where we have presence. UBA does this not only in the manufacturing and services sectors but also in the creative industry and Fintech,” the DMD continued.

He also spoke on the Pan African Payment Settlement System (PAPSS), a centralised payment and settlement system for intra-African trade in goods and services that is poised to transform the payment landscape across Africa.

Earlier in his address, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appreciated UBA’s efforts and support to SMEs which have significantly impacted the growth of businesses in Lagos and beyond.