UBA rewards loyalty as customers win N16.6m in Super Savers Promo

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers draw, giving out a total of N16.6m in cash prizes.

The computerised draw held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA Head Office on Friday, was witnessed by members of the press as well as representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

A breakdown of the prizes comprised 12 new millionaires who won a total of N13.2million; 1 person got N500,000; 20 Bumper Account holders smiled home with N100,000 each totalling N2million; 10 Savings Account customers were lucky to win N1million totalling N10million; and 5 NextGen customers will get N15,000 per person every month for a year, totalling N900,000.

For the Bumper account draw, Elisha Zari Yusuf, a UBA Bumper account holder, emerged winner of the N2m prize; Naomi Ogoma Aba, another loyal customer of the bank won N1.2m; while Veronica Misimawu Logbo, was rewarded with N500,000 at the draws.

The 20 winners of N100,000 each were: Oluchukwu Philomena Aliuna; Olewu Stella Chinyere; Sola Friday Bamidele; Sarafadeen Emitomo Sunkanmi; Jamila Usman; Rabiu Ibrahim Mahammed; Fine Ughelli; Anietie Sunday Akaninyi; Gloria Folake Oteji; Rabiu Ahmed Imam; Prestige Chukwuemeka Chima; Ifeanyi Okechukwu; Titilayo Mufutiat Leyeni; Aminat Abisola Adenusi; Nasir Umar Ismail; Musa Salisu; Chibueze Emeka; Ali Isla; Onireti Babatunde Charles and Ayoola Daniel Oyemomilara.

