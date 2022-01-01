Uba Sani a worthy ambassador of Kaduna in 9th Assembly – Zailani

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has described Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central in the 9th National Assembly (NASS) as a shinning light and a worthy ambassador of the state.

In a statement signed by his Sspecial Assistant Media and Publicity, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated Friday December 31st, 2021, the Speaker expressed this in a message to the Senator on his birthday.

“Kaduna State is worthy to have a reliable and hardworking Senator like you representing it. You have been a leading light and a worthy partner in progress,” it said.

Zailani explained that the progress being made in the Kaduna state urban renewal projects across the Kaduna metropolis, Kafanchan and Zaria had Uba Sani play a crucial role.

“Your impact and influence in the National Assembly, helped facilitate the funds that have transformed our state under the pragmatic leadership of our amiable Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

“History will be kind to you for that gesture. We are also presently proud of your.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the Kaduna State House of Assembly, I wish you a happy birthday and many more fruitful years ahead with Almighty Allah’s blessings,” he said.