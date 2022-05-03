Uba Sani and APC governorship primaries

In recent sporting history, Usain Bolt of Jamaica holds the world record as the fastest human being on earth. On the starting block of any race, those competing with him always knew Bolt would win, but they still competed. Allowing the fastest runner to run alone, unopposed, would have made the race dull and uninteresting. Bolt needed the competition, which, in fact, is a tonic that motivates athletes to put in their best.

In the race to occupy the Kaduna state Government House from May 29, 2023, Senator Uba Sani stands in the stead of the legendary Usain Bolt. Everyone knows the distinguished senator would win the governorship primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Deep inside their hearts, these other aspirants know Uba Sani would trounce them at the primaries and go on to win the general elections. But that hasn’t stopped some other aspirants from obtaining the expression of interest form, like he did.

More of them should be encouraged to obtain the form, because their participation in the gubernatorial contest is needed to make the game interesting, and to push Uba Sani to continue his engagement with party members,even though they are fully convinced, that he deserves to succeed his friend and mentor, the inimitable Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

A cursory look at the various factors playing out in the Kaduna political horizon leaves nobody in doubt that the Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, now representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, would be the next governor of Kaduna state. Contrary to popular thinking, the most critical factor in Sani’s assured victory isn’t going to be his friendship and evident support of Mallam El-Rufai. While every contestant would definitely appreciate support from every quarter, it’s important to note that a product has to be good, tested and trusted, before you can market it successfully. Conversely, a defective product would flop in the market.

There isn’t any iota of doubt that Senator Uba Sani fits smugly as the best candidate to govern Kaduna state from May 29, next year. He has worked hard to earn the trust of party members and key stakeholders.

You can easily think of many reasons why the party delegates would want to pick this candidate ahead of others during the primary elections. Many members of the state party executive,from ward to the state, know him quite well, from years of close association. They are witnesses to his team-playing spirit, his ability to consult and carry people along for better decisions on matters affecting the people. It’s a skill that sets true democrats apart from pretenders. After all, democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Uba Sani and his ardent backers have also continued to reach out massively to the delegates, and have no doubt, convinced the majority of them, that the gubernatorial cap fits his head. In spite of this, he is still campaigning.

Commendably, the near certainty of victory isn’t making Uba Sani to rest on his oars, or become complacent. Again, consider the analogy of Usain Bolt as the fastest runner. He still needed to train very hard for each contest, and he always had to put up his best effort, to outshine his opponents. Similarly, Senator Uba has done more intense groundwork than any other governorship aspirant, aspiring to be governor in 2023, either in Kaduna state or elsewhere in the country. Aside the sustained outreach to all party delegates, he has continued to effectively market himself to critical stakeholders in all 23 local government areas of the state. The effort and the impact have been overwhelming.

In the inner recess of their minds, the other aspirants must be dazed and shivering. It takes great courage, or mere bravado, to challenge a champion. In the days ahead, some opponents are expected to reconsider their bids, and wisely begin to negotiate for a role in the cabinet or at the federal level,if the party wins.

As he prepares to mount the saddle as Kaduna state’s chief servant, Senator Uba Sani is fully aware of the enormous challenges ahead. He knows it’s not a tea party to pilot the affairs of a state like Kaduna. Aside its strategic political and social relevance, the precarious security situation of the state is well-known and documented. Many parts of the state are infested with blood cuddling vampires who show scant regard for human life. It would be his lot to seek new and better ways to align with federal law enforcement institutions to secure life and property of people in every nook and cranny of the state.

Thankfully as a Senator of the federal republic, Uba Sani has shown keen interest in security issues. He has strongly advocated for the creation of state police, though his investment in this area has yet to mature to mature into law. As governor, no doubt, he will work even harder for a decentralized policing to enhance security of lives and property in Nigeria. On one occasion, the senator had stressed the need to “bring law enforcement closer to the people”. He said that effective gathering of intelligence and sustained security exercises at the grassroots will make it difficult for terror gangs and other criminals to roam about, and to launch attacks on law-abiding residents, without let or hindrance.

Indeed, it’s not surprising that the vast majority of the electorate in Kaduna state are excited about the prospect of Uba Sani’s gubernatorial victory. Many reasons can be adduced for their euphoria. As governor, it is certain he will consolidate on the solid foundation already laid by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in the critical development sectors of the state. Therefore, Kaduna residents can rightly expect seamless transition, continuity and sustained tempo in governance.

When Uba first made a public declaration of his gubernatorial ambition, he left nobody in doubt as to his readiness to build on El-Rufai’s worthy legacy and existing development protocols. In his declaration speech entitled: “Sustaining and building on a legacy of outstanding public service and impact”, he said the incumbent governor had elevated the bar of governance in the state, with his innovative and transformational policies that have impacted positively in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education and water services in the state.

Thankfully, the Kaduna voting population, which is cosmopolitan and sophisticated, won’t make the mistake of electing anyone likely to take the state back to the days of the locust; the days of gross inefficiency, rut and stagnation. Therefore, Uba Sani is the man for the job.

Ogbauku writes from Kaduna



