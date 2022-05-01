Uba Sani consolidates on the momentum

“A leader is a dealer in Hope”

– Napoleon Bonaparte

Since March 15, 2022, when Senator Uba Sani, the leading governorship aspirant of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC), declared his governorship aspiration, he continues to consolidate on his frontrunner momentum. He is clearly the candidate to beat. But despite overwhelming support of the major stakeholders of the party, Uba Sani hasn’t shown any evidence, that he intends to slow down. His campaign schedule is that of a man prepared for a marathon race, which is what a governorship campaign really is.

Senator Uba Sani has taken his campaign to the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state, the advantage of being a youth. To date, Uba Sani, remains the only aspirant that has robustly engaged and continues to engage members of the APC at every level. He continues to meet and mobilise party members towards clinching the ticket and winning the general elections.

According to John Steinbeck, “it’s the nature of man to rise to greatness if greatness is expected of him”. It’s not surprising that every day Uba Sani demonstrates that capacity to meet and surpass the expectations of the good people of Kaduna state. Uba Sani’s message of performance and continuity, which is resonating well with members and key stakeholders of the APC, in the state, is giving the campaign additional energy. That’s what the critical support of the people that Uba Sani has always been well known for, as a true party man, has done.

At every point in time, he has always been there for the party and party members. For politicians, identifying with the party matters. So, Uba Sani can’t in anyway be accused of coming from nowhere to reap where he hasn’t sowed. Suffice it to say that Uba Sani is bountifully reaping from his long term investment in time and resources, building the party and people.

When in 2015, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state appointed Uba Sani his special adviser, political affairs, it was just the appointment of a trusted friend and confidant to help him manage the party, while he concentrated on governance. But Uba Sani, without knowing what the future had in store, used the position to make friends for the administration. It’s the dividend that he is reaping.

On Saturday, April 24, 2022, Uba Sani inaugurated the campaign committee that will drive the People’s project. Headed by Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, with Ben Jock as secretary, the 45-member body, and the quality of attendance at the event, in the words of a party faithful, clearly shows that the momentum is with Uba, and that the game is over.

Were it as in the Second Republic, such candidates resoundingly defeated, would have forfeited their deposit.

The event was an opportunity for major stakeholders of the party from the ward to the National Assembly Caucus to endorse the Uba Sani project by the major. The Kaduna State National Assembly Caucus Chairman, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Iyan Zazzau ), Ahmed Munnir, member representing Lere federal constituency, Ibrahim Hamza from Soba federal constituency and Hamisu Kubau from Ikara/Kubau federal constituency. Other members of the House of Representatives are Mukhtar Ladan from Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari of Chawai Kauru Federal Constituency.

Former members of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Mamadi, Ibrahim Zero, Kabir Umar, Abdulkadir Global and Ruth Ango were also there to sign off on the project.

From the Kaduna State House of Assembly, were the Majority Leader, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Hon Auwalu Yaro Maikyau, and Hon. Yusuf Dahiru.

A powerful delegation of the local governments chairmen was led by the Chairman, ALGON, Kaduna State Chapter, Hon. Abubakar Buba. He was supported by Shuaibu Bawa Jaja (Kudan LG Council), Hon. Bashir S Zuntu (Kubau), Hon. Sadeeq Salisu (Ikara), Hon. Mukhtar Baloni (Kaduna North), Hon. Aaron Bako (Kachia), Hon Bashir Dawaki (Kauru), Hon. Yunana Markus Barde (Jema’a), Hon. Abubakar Shehu (Giwa), Engr. Aliyu Idris (Zaria), Hon. Kabiru Jarimi (Kaduna South), and Engr.Mohammad Usman Magu (Sabon Gari).

Aminu Abdulfatah, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mrs. Charity Shekari, wife of Stephen Shekari, the late Deputy Governor of Kaduna state,were also present in solidarity.

The question most people are asking, is what makes Uba Sani thick? First, is the fact that Senator Uba Sani represents hope for teeming youths of the several possibilities open to them, whatever their social background. Uba Sani not only represents hope, but practicalises hope, which is inherent part of being human. Without hope, it’s helplessness. He is an example of the reward of hard work, patience and the grace of God.

Another factor Uba Sani’s aspiration is being enthusiastically supported, is that as a true party man, he meets the yearnings of party members, who longed for the emergence of another party man like El-Rufai who is among the founders of the APC and served as its interim national assistant secretary.

Uba Sani’s sterling stewardship at the Senate has equally impressed many people. Though a first termer, he authored several consequential bills, and attracted several projects like the N4billion Engineering Faculty to the Kaduna State University; these erased whatever doubt about his capacity. Chairing the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, with former governors Uzor Orji Kalu, Ibikunle Amaosun, etc as members, further confirmed Uba Sani’s temperament to lead.

And that like a General, Uba Sani would definitely lead from the front. As a Senator Uba Sani showed deep understanding of the issues confronting Kaduna state and the support it required; security, job creation, completion of the Itsi dam and fourth water treatment to serve Kaduna metropolis, etc. His support for El-Rufai is unquestionable. He is also resolutely committed to the APC programmes.

A man of few words, Uba Sani is an apostle of Steven Covey’s eternal words that “what you do has far greater impact than what you say”. During the Covid-19 crisis, he literally opened the tap, reaching out to the needy, the poor and vulnerable, through his Uba Sani Foundation. Like El-Rufai, he is a humanist.

Can he clinch the ticket and go on to win the governorship election in 2023? The answer is a resounding yes. Uba Sani is not a new comer to running a campaign, having been part of the Nasir El-Rufai governorship campaign team, running and winning his Senatorial election in 2019.

So far Uba Sani has shown the invaluable experience he garnered in running his governorship campaign. His is a “one at a time strategy” devoted to clinching the APC’s ticket, is equally directed at the general election voters.

In Uba Sani, the APC has a formidable successor to the peerless El-Rufai.

Ado writes from Kaduna.

