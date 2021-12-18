Uba Sani mourns lawmaker murdered by bandits, offers aid to family

Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central, Kaduna state) has condoled with the family of late Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna – Zaria Expressway days ago.

The lawmaker, who donated N2 million to the bereaved family, announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their graduation from the university. Reacting, the family of the deceased took turns to express gratitude to the lawmaker for his generousity.

Senator Uba Sani, had in a swift reaction to the killing of the lawmaker, earlier condemned what he described as “the litany of killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Kaduna state, nay the North-west”.

He urged the federal government and security agencies to fashion out new strategies against the existential threats and declare total war on the “uncivilised, heartless and anti-development elements”.

He disclosed that the National Assembly has given the security agencies “all the support needed to enable them degrade these criminal elements”, stating that “what we need is decisive action, not excuses”.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has announced the donation of an official bus to the Izala Islamic Group in the state, to facilitate their movement and activities for orphans. He also donated N1 million to the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) during its 2021 Annual Dinner.

Earlier, the lawmaker had kick-started the Kaduna Central Zone stakeholders meeting with women leaders, among a host of others.