Uba Sani sure APC will sweep Kaduna LG polls

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has expressed confidence in the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government elections billed for Saturday, September 4 2021, in Kaduna Central Senatorial zone.

The lawmaker gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting attended by ministers, national and state House Assembly members, commissioners and party leaders, which he chaired in Kaduna.

The senator, who was also at the meeting in his capacity as the Zonal Campaign Chairman of the ruling party, said that all contending forces have closed ranks and restated their commitment to ensuring landslide victory for the APC being “a performing party, on Saturday.”

He also sued for “peace, forgiveness, oneness and forging of unity” as the council polls draw near.

While noting that only God is perfect, the lawmaker asked for forgiveness “from those I may have offended through my actions or inactions” and “also plead with other stakeholders to forgive one another in the interest of our party and the progress of our state”.

He urged stakeholders to throng their respective local governments and “intensively mobilide voters, using the giant strides of our dynamic and resourceful governor as a tool”.

He reminded the enthusiastic House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and party leaders that the APC being a party of achievers will ensure that the next set of elected local government chairmen would follow the footsteps of Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i once they got the mandate of the electorate.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, hailed the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani.

“Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yusuf Zailani, made a powerful contribution at the meeting. He harped on unity and approach to the elections as a collective. He also committed to working with other stakeholders to ensure a solid and formidable front in the build-up to the elections,” the senator revealed.

Turning to the state party leadership under Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada and other critical stakeholders at the meeting, Senator Uba Sani said they have demonstrated determination to ensure that the APC succeeds.

“The state party Chairman, Air Cmdr Emmanuel Jekada, members of the House of Representatives, representatives of both ministers of Finance and Environment, commissioners, members of the State House of Assembly and other elders of the party in Kaduna Central made useful and actionable contributions. The highly successful meeting has re-energised the party and put it in good stead to trounce the opposition parties in Saturday’s LG elections,” the lawmaker declared.