Uba Sani wants special focus on less privileged as Ramadan begins

Senator Uba Sani, representing the Kaduna Central District, has joined other world leaders to felicitate with Muslims across the globe at the start of the glorious month of Ramadan, while urging special attention to the poor.

Recalling that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the senator said it was a time to apply effectively the key values of tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and love as well as touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society through charity.

“I urge us to seize the opportunity of this Ramadan period to reflect on the problems of our country and pray fervently for Allah’s divine intervention. We must remain united in order to defeat the common enemy that has sought to destroy our communities.

“I wish my dear constituents and the good people of Kaduna state a glorious Ramadan. May the spirit of this holy month stay in our hearts and illuminate our souls from within,” he said.