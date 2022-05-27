Uba Sani wins APC gov’ship primary in Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, representing the central senatorial district Kaduna state, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the result of the primary election held in Kaduna on Thursday night, the Returning Officer, Anachuna Henry, declared Uba Sani as the winner of the primary election.

He said out of the total of 1,275 delegates, 1,245, were accredited, 1,235 delegates voted, 1,196 votes remained valid, and 39 votes were invalid.

Henry disclosed that Uba Sani polled 1,149 votes to defeat the other two contestants, Bashir Abubakar and Sani Sha’aban, who scored 37 and 10 votes, respectively.

Senator Uba Sani, in his acceptance speech, noted that his victory was the victory of every member of the party saying, “This is your victory. This is your moment. This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity.

“We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i. Together, we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.

“Today’s governorship primary is a showpiece of superb organization, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates. We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process. Democracy is about participation.

“Once people are allowed to express their free will, the process and outcome is a beauty to behold.”

He thanked his co-contestants, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, for their belief in the democratic process, saying, “I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them.

“I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna state to higher heights.”

