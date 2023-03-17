Uba Sani’ll correct el-Rufai’s govt’s mistakes – SOKAPU youth, students

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) Youth Wing and Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSFOM) have drummed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani, to win Saturday’s election.

They made this known in a communiqué jointly signed by SKYSFOM president, Ernest Maidawa, and SOKAPU Youth Wing national coordinator, Luke Augustine Gwazah, after its congress in Kaduna.

They said where the Governor Nasir el-Rufai administration did well, Uba Sani would build on it and where the government made mistakes he would correct them to ensure the growth and development of the state.

The communiqué read in part, “Ahead of the gubernatorial elections coming up on Saturday, the 18th of March 2023, we, the leadership of youth of Southern Kaduna with whom rests the responsibility of promoting and securing the collective interest and future of Southern Kaduna through deliberate actions and decisions under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum and Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) held a joint congress with all local chapters and branches duly represented.

“We, the youth of Southern Kaduna under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSFOM) and The Youth Wing of The Southern Kaduna People’s Union SOKAPU, unanimously adopt Sen. Uba Sani as our preferred gubernatorial candidate ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kaduna state. This decision was born largely out of the proven records of the candidature of Sen. Uba Sani as a serving senator of the 9th National Assembly and his ability to take independent decisions without fear or favour, come what may.

“We, however, resolved that Sen. Uba Sani will not tow the path of his predecessor when voted as governor in Saturday’s elections. We resolved to condemn the deliberate show of hate and segregation against one of our mothers, the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

“While we acknowledge that every political party is free to adopt any strategy in its quest to acquire power, we condemn any attempt to exploit our difference in faiths and religious beliefs in the name of politics. As youth unions from Southern Kaduna, all we want is peace and unity first then any other thing.”

