Uba to APGA: Stop the lies, no APC member defected

The Andy Uba Campaign Organisation has denied reports that some All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state ahead of the November 6 governoship election.

A press statement by spokesman of the campaign organisation, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Sunday, said only “an admix of coerced civil servants, rented groups and remnants of the fast receding All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State gathered at the Ekwueme Square, Awka for the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial campaigns on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

“But with the event shunned by leading party stalwarts, the organizers resorted to a circus, a comic display wherein they claimed that a phantom 20,000 All Progressives Congress, APC members had joined APGA. The evidence: burning of not more 20 pieces of broom, with none of the purported decampees adorned even with the title of a ward Chairman.

“Yet, major distraught APGA leaders who boycotted the event included but are not limited to the state’s deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, wife of the late Biafran leader and alter ego of APGA, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, current House of Representatives members, Ifeanyi Momah and Okwudili Ezenwankwo, no fewer than five state Assembly members, as well as the duo of Honourables Ben Nwankwo and Ifeanyi Ibezi.

“Instead of APGA seeking to hoodwink ndi -Anambra into believing that it is still a serious party, they should rather await the mother of all defections, when in few days prominent political figures from across all platforms would announce their entry into the APC.

“As for the APGA candidate’s open admission at the flag off that Anambra is, indeed, broken, hence his desire to make it “livable”, we hasten to remind him of his hitherto mute disposition while the state stealthily degenerated into an urban jungle.

“Indeed, regarding Professor Charles Soludo’s promise to ‘produce 1,000 youth millionaires every year’ as well as ‘ensure that 130,000 jobs are created yearly in Anambra’, our simple reaction would be : let ndi Anambra be the judge.”

Related

No tags for this post.