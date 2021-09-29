UBA’s AI chatbot, LEO crosses 3m user mark

With over three million users, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc’s LEO chatbot has continued to evolve with plenty to offer its teeming customers.

Leo was launched in January 2018 to enable customers of the bank to have access to select banking services including account opening, loan applications, account balance checking, cheque confirmations, bill payment, account freezing, and instant notifications.

Described as an “alpha version” by digital enthusiasts, Leo has surpassed three million users on the bank’s mobile app, in just three years because of its numerous benefits and acceptability, a feat its close rivals have not been able to attain.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, affirmed that UBA customers indeed agree that LEO is one of the bank’s biggest investments in cutting-edge technology and has been steadily changing the face of banking in the continent.

“We are a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge in the business that we do and LEO, being a tested, dependable and intelligent personality, replicated on WhatsApp the success it recorded on the Facebook Messenger platform where it started its journey and later on the IOS (iPhone Operating System) platform,” Uzoka said.

Uzoka explained that LEO is already present in over 20 African countries and in three languages and has a number of rich and robust features bound to mesmerise existing and potential customers with services that are extremely fast and secure as all transactions and enquiries are encrypted, end-to-end.

The GMD pointed out that, customers who have engaged with LEO are more than delighted about their experience and credit it for automatically extracting account details without hassles, adding that “Testimonies abound about how it is generally easier to use LEO compared to its counterparts.

“For example, LEO automatically detects account numbers via a customer’s WhatsApp mobile number and goes ahead to seamlessly help customers check their account balance as well as top-up airtime”.