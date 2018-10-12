UBEC to release N142.5bn to states

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is set to release N142.58 billion to support educational growth in Nigerian states, minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu said yesterday.

Adamu spoke in Kaduna at the opening of a two-day Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders’ Conference on out-of-school children.

The conference was organised by Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission, National Commission for Mass Education and Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

He also said the World Bank had between 2016 and now issued $611 million credit facility to support states with higher number of out-of-school children.

“The Federal Government had equally deducted N71.292 billion from Paris Club Refund, as outstanding UBEC counterpart fund owed by states as at August 2018.

“Such financial support to state through UBEC and Tertiary Education Trust Fund and other initiatives would be sustained,” he said.

Adamu called on relevant stakeholders to join hands in tackling the root of out-of-school children.

“We must provide our children with the needed knowledge and skills to realise their potentials and contribute to the development of our dear nation,” he said.

The minister thanked the northern traditional leaders and relevant stakeholders for coming together to express collective commitment to addressing the menace of out-of-school children.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.