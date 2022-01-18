Uche Nwosu drags journalist to court

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo state and son-in-law to ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has sued the former editor of Imo state based newspaper, Moment, Collins Ughala, for allegedly writing libelous articles against his person.

In the suit filed against Ughala, who was the Chief Press Secretary to ex-Governor Ikedi Ohakim during the 2019 governorship election, Nwosu is seeking N350 million compensation for defamation of character, claiming that the writer referred to him as “Suspected Criminal,” a tag that necessitated the court action.

Nwosu had through his lawyers, C.A.N. Osondu and Associates, presented part of the articles written by Ughala wherein he claimed that he was portrayed as a person of questionable character with an unrivaled desire for crime.

Alongside the N350 million compensation, Nwosu demanded for an apology to be published in three national and 3 local newspapers, as well as his (Ughala’s) Facebook page.