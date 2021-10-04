UCTH interns protest non-payment of 11 months allowances

The University of Calabar Teaching hospital (UCTH) interns have protested the non-payment of about 11 months of allowances, alleging that the hospital management is deliberately sitting on their rights.

During the protest on Monday in Calabar, the protesters chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with various inscriptions such as “pay UCTH interns now” “Don’t harass us, Pay us now,” “11 months without interns’ salary,” amongst others.

Leader of the protesting interns, Gideon Duba, explained that UCTH was owing them 11 months and that the hospital was always pointing fingers at the federal government with the excuse that it is a national issue.

Duba claimed that the total of N480 million was being owed his colleagues in all, and therefore appealed to the federal government, the EFCC, ande Minister of Health to help resolve the issue.

“We keep on engaging the management, but they say we are disturbing. We have worked and are asking for our salary. They even said we are security card threat. A memo was released on the 2nd of August, placing us on a one-month suspension to allow for the resolution of the issue. Up until now, nothing has been done.

“The management is not sincere in this whole thing. We are 352 in number. We are owed over 480 million naira and when you open up, they will call the security agency to come after you. we are being enslaved. We call on the federal government, the EFCC, Minister of Health to please look into this issue,” he said.

However, in its reaction, the management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital said the inability to pay was as a result of shortfall in allocation and that it was not limited to UCTH.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Administration, Ededem Eyoma, the hospital said: “management sympathises with the unfortunate situation concerning the emoluments of Interns but wishes to state that the UCTH, like other Teaching and Specialist Hospitals in the country, absorbs and trains young graduates in the fields of Medicine, Laboratory Science, Nursing, Pharmacy, Dental Technology and Therapy, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Radiography for a one year internship.



“The shortfall in Non-regular personnel allocation in 2021 is not peculiar to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. This is a verifiable fact, and the interns have on their own independently verified this fact. The claims by the interns that the problem is peculiar to UCTH Calabar is therefore untrue.”

