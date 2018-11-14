Udube assumes duties As Go Round gaffer 

Willy Udube has resumed duties as technical adviser of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Go Round Football Club.

Udube takes over from Ngozi Elechi who dumped the Omoku club for a stint with another NPFL club, Yobe Desert Stars.

The former Heartland and defunct Jasper United midfielder last handled Bet9ja Nigeria National League outfit, Nnewi United.

Ndube was assistant to Stanley Eguma at Rivers United before taking charge at Nnewi United last year.

He once had coaching stints at Heartland, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah.

sGo Round FC who gained promotion to the NPFL from the NNL last season also confirmed the appointment of Smart Johnson as the chief coach.

The modest club also recently confirmed the appointment of David Dosu from NNL side, First Bank as their goalkeeper trainer.