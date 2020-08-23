UEFA Champions League final: History beckons as PSG, Bayern clash… Predict Who Wins and WIN MONEY…

This Sunday, one of the strangest European soccer seasons in memory will finally come to a close when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich meet in the Champions League final.

The respective champions of France and Germany will contest the biggest prize in European club soccer in Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz.

Here are five things you need to know about the match.

Both teams are in frightening form

As has become the norm in recent years, both PSG and Bayern won their domestic leagues at a canter this season. PSG was 12 points ahead when the league was abandoned in France and they were later crowned champions. It is the club’s seventh Ligue 1 title in the past eight years.

Bayern, meanwhile, finished 13 points clear of Borussia Dortmund. It has now won eight Bundesliga titles in a row and is on a run in all competitions of 28 wins and one draw.

In their respective paths to the Champions League final, things have been more straightforward for Bayern. The Bavarian club has scored a staggering 42 goals in 10 games in the competition, including the remarkable 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the quarter-final. PSG needed two late goals to overcome Atalanta in the quarter-final before a routine win against RB Leipzig to warm up for the final.

Attackers are up there with the world’s best

The spearhead of Bayern’s potent attack is striker Robert Lewandowski. Regarded by many as the best number 9 in the world, the Polish striker has scored a barely-believable 55 goals this season, the most of any player in Europe. Supporting him, the experienced Thomas Muller is always a threat and Serge Gnabry is having the season of his life, with nine Champions League goals including a cracker in the semi-final win over Lyon.

On the other side, PSG boast the often-frustrating, but undeniably-brilliant, Neymar. The Brazilian is the most expensive player in the world and one of the best. The 28-year-old will be desperate to claim his first Champions League title since winning with Barcelona in 2015. If Neymar can successfully link with the explosive Kylian Mbappé, PSG has a real opportunity to hurt Bayern.

Defences give away chances

While both finalists are clearly very good sides, neither has a completely watertight defence. Bayern’s win against Lyon was comfortable in the end, but the French side had some good chances in the match. Bayern should have Jerome Boateng back from injury at centre-back but the high line the team play could be ideal for Neymar and Mbappé to exploit.

PSG will rely on the midfield shield of Marquinhos and Ander Herrera to protect their back four from Bayern’s attackers. The centre-back pairing of Presnel Kimpembe and Thiago Silva is solid but not infallible. It is a huge game – and likely his last for PSG – for Silva, who at 35 is susceptible to pacey counter attacks.

Exciting youngsters could make the difference

Mbappé has the chance to do something neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo has managed – and at the age of only 21. Should PSG triumph, he will join the exclusive club of players who have won both the Champions League and the World Cup. The lightening-fast forward will be a key player for PSG, yet he seems immune to any big-game pressure.

Another cool customer is Bayern’s flying full-back Alphonso Davies. Still a teenager, Davies has been a revelation this season and is already being talked about as among the world’s best left backs. Davies is set to become the first male Canadian player to play in a Champions League final – Kadeisha Buchanon and Ashley Lawrence played in the 2017 Women’s Champions League final.

History is on Bayern’s side

Bayern is bidding to win its sixth Champions League title and has reached the final 10 times. Its most recent win was in 2013 and it also picked up the trophy three years in a row, in 1974, 1975 and 1976, and again in 2001.

PSG, on the other hand, is in its first Champions League final. The French club should take comfort though from the fact this is Bayern’s first final since 2013. And PSG has the better head-to-head record, with five wins from the meetings between the clubs in this competition.

(Forbes)

