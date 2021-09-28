UEFA Champions League: Key Chelsea player ruled out of Juve clash

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Serie A giants Juventus on Wednesday night after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old has been an integral figure at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Leicester City in July 2016, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup during his five-year spell with the Blues.

Kante has been in and out of the Chelsea side so far this season after suffering with a groin injury, however Thomas Tuchel confirmed to the press on Tuesday that the tireless midfielder will now go into self-isolation and follow government guidelines.

The Frenchman, who played for an hour in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday, will also be unavailable for this weekend’s Premier League game at home against Southampton.

UEFA CL Wednesday’s Fixtures:

Benfica vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs D/Kyiv

Manchester United vs Villareal

Juventus vs Chelsea

Atalanta vs Young Boys