UEFA Champions League Match day 3 Preview:

Bavarians set gain form as Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford

Real Madrid Players at training yesterday



Bayern Munich will be desperate to regain their form when they face AEK Athens in their Group E encounter. The Bavarians will aim to regain top position in Group E, as they have failed to replicate their form of previous seasons so far. An opening day win over Benfica was followed by a surprise 1-1 draw against Ajax, and inconsistent results in the Bundesliga has put new boss Niko Kovac under pressure. Anything other than a win will certainly blow the group wide open.

Ajax will look to continue their impressive form when they entertain Benfica at the Amsterdam Arena. The Dutch side are currently on four points, the same as Bayern Munich after grinding out a 1-1 draw against the German side.

Benfica pose a tough task as they lie just a point behind both teams. It is their first ever meeting in European competitions and it promises to be a cracker.

In Group F, Manchester City will face a tough match up against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. The Citizens picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim and will have it all to do against a formidable Shakhtar side on Ukrainian soil.

Shakhtar on the other hand blew a two-goal led with 20 minutes remaining away to Lyon in their last game, leaving them with two points from two games. Anything other than a win will put their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Hoffenheim and Lyon will be facing off for the first time ever at the Hoffenheim Arena. Hoffenheim will feel hard done by after a late goal by David Silva saw them lose 2-1 to Man City. They now have it all to do against the French side who top the table with four points.

Lyon showed their character by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Shakhtar. It will be a tricky fixture, by Bruno Genesio has said his side is ready.

Real Madrid will take on Viktoria Plzen at the Santiago Bernabeu in Group G. Los Blancos have been a shadow of themselves this season, with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo… the main reason for their poor form. Real have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions for the first time in their history and with EL Clasico looming at the weekend, a win is crucial for the defending champions.

Plzen are yet to win a Champions League game, with their last match ending in a 5-0 defeat to Roma. This should give Madrid the confidence they need.

AS Roma will host CSKA Moscow at the Stadio Olimpico. The Italian side will look to take a step closer to qualification, having thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in their previous tie. CSKA secured an impressive 1-0 win over Real Madrid, but it is no secret that Roma are formidable at home. The last time they met at the Olimpico, Roma ran out comfortable 5-1 winners and will be expected to do something similar this time around.

The game of the day takes place at Old Trafford when Manchester United lock horns with Juventus. United seem to be finding some rhythm as seen in their 2-2 draw with joint leaders Chelsea. Anthony Martial was on fire netting two goals and is likely to start against the Serie A side.

Juventus failed to win at the weekend themselves after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Genoa. Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini should return to the line-up, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing his former side for the third time. Ronaldo has scored five goals since he joined the Italian giants, and he has two goals in two games against the Red Devils. It is definitely a tie that promises a lot.

Young Boys and Valencia will target a first win of the campaign in their clash at the Stade de Suisse. It is yet to be seen whether the whipping boys in this group would grow up in tonight’s encounter.

“

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.