UEFA Super Cup: Chukwueze out as Villarreal suffer injury crisis against Chelsea

Samuel Chukwueze will not be in action for injury ravaged Villarreal in the build up to Wednesday night’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

Chukwueze is continuing rehabilitation following a muscular injury and is expected to miss the one-legged tie in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Super Eagles winger picked up the injury in last season’s Europa League second-leg semi-final at Arsenal.

He also missed the final against Manchester United which Villarreal won via penalty shootout.

A second major trophy is on offer for Villarreal having broken their long wait for a first with their Europa League success last season.

But Unai Emery‘s men have not been helped with an injury crisis during pre-season which, at one point, saw them lose 12 players across positive coronavirus tests and injuries.

And ahead of the final on Wednesday night, they remain without a host of players, setting them up for a huge task against Champions League holders Chelsea.