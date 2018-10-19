Uganda Red Cross launches appeal for 5,000 families at risk of climate change effects

Uganda Red Cross, a relief organization, on Wednesday launched an appeal for over 5,000 families in the eastern part of the country that are at risk of climate change effects.

The organization in a statement issued here said the lives of over 5,000 families in Bududa and neighboring districts in the Mountain Elgon region are threatened by severe climate change effects that include landslides, floods, and potential disease outbreaks. The statement comes after the Oct. 11 landslide in Bududa that left 43 people dead, 16 still missing and 15 others hospitalized. The organization said as torrential rains continue to affect the region, communities need to take urgent emergency preparedness and response plans to save lives of people. “Uganda Red Cross seeks 339,477 U.S. dollars to support the 700 people affected in Bududa and over 5,000 people at high risk in the neighboring districts,” said Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross. The organization said the appeal will support families with emergency relief non-food items, temporary shelter for displaced people, health and life saving interventions. It will also be used among others to train more disaster response volunteers and offer pyscho-social support.

Xinhua

Sudan ready to resume talks with opponents, armed groups

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.