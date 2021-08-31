Uganda shock D’Tigers, crash out of 2021 AfroBasket

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket in Rwanda after a shock defeat to Uganda, in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Coach Mike Brown’s side suffered their second defeat of the competition after losing 80 – 68 to Uganda.

It was back-to-back defeats for D’Tigers who lost their final group game to Cote d’Ivoire. Despite the defeat to the Ivorians, they advanced into the knockout round following the two wins recorded against Mali and Kenya in the group.

Against Uganda, D’Tigers finished the first quarter trailing by 12 points, it was 15 at some point.

At the end of the second quarter D’Tigers went into the break trailing by 13 points with half time score reading 44 – 31 in favour of the East Africans.

All efforts to try and get back into the game proved futile as the Nigerian team ended the third quarter trailing by 18 points, as the score stood at 67 – 49.

And despite taking the fourth quarter 19 – 13, the Ugandans held on to win 80 – 68 and qualify for the quarter-finals.

