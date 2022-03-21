Ugwanyi @58: Agric entrepreneur advises S/East Govs to use Enugu blueprint

An Enugu born agriculture entrepreneur, Hon. (Amb.) Peace Patrick, has enjoined governors from the South-east region of Nigeria, to emulate the security, green revolution and other agricultural policies of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state.

Patrick, in a massage of congratulations on the occasion of the birthday of Governor Ugwanyi on Sunday, said the people of Enugu were satisfied with the leadership qualities of the Governor, especially in the area of agriculture and security.

Governor Ugwanyi celebrated his 58th birthday on Sunday.

Patrick, who is the Head of Partnership and External Relationship of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous agriculture technology promoter, Agrichainx Innovative Technology; lauded Governor Ugwanyi for his record-breaking interventions in the agricultural sector, which has made farming attractive to everyone in Enugu State.

“The primary aim of every government is to protect lives and property of the citizenry. This is what Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi has done. You will never see or hear of those crime and banditry that have been ravaging some communities in other states.

“This has also given the rural dwellers confidence to access their farms and cultivate their farm produce without fear of any attack. This is in addition to other agricultural policies of the Governor and many interventions like distribution of fertilizer, hybrids and encouragement of mechanized farming in the state.

“This is worthy of commendations and I urge other governors, especially the Ndigbo, to emulate Governor Ugwanyi and make the entire South East an agricultural hub of Nigeria”, she said.

While wishing the Governor a happy prosperous birthday celebration, Hon. Patrick, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), assured Ugwanyi of her continued support in his government and future endeavours.