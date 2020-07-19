Ugwuanyi approves N24.6m bursary for 246 law students





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has approved the release of N24, 600, 000.00 to Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board (ESSELB) for bursary allowance to 246 students of the state at the Nigeria Law Schools.



A statement by Executive Secretary of ESSELB, Barr. Levis Uche Abonyi, Sunday disclosed that the beneficiary students will get the sum of N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira) each.



Abonyi stated that those eligible for the offer “must be indigenes of Enugu and in the Nigerian Law Schools.”



The ES added that other requirements expected from the would-be beneficiaries include “a valid admission letter; a valid law school ID card; a local government area identification letter dully signed by the scholarship board staff at their L.G.A and recent passport photograph.”



He said all applications must be made online through the Board’s website www.esselb.en.gov.ng and asked the affected candidates to call the help-lines: 09044022730,09045085589,09054915257,07053900572 or visit the office at No 28 Okpara Avenue (old CCB building near EEDC) for application voucher.‎





Abonyi urged all applicants to, “upload all the above required documents to Enugu State Scholarship Board Portal. Follow us on Facebook – ‘Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board-ESSELB’ for more information on date of screening and presentation of cheques.”