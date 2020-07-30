Ugwuanyi commended on Nike Lake Resort Hotel transformation

Chairman Board of Directors, Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, Dame Ugochi Madueke, has given the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a part on the back for his transformational efforts in the state.

Madueke pointed out that the massive reformation of Nike Resort Hotel to international standard of 5 star hotels shows Ugwuanyi’s commitment to making Enugu state the best in the country.

Madueke said following the level of expansion in the hotel, the management has recruited over 50 consultants to manage the model hotel equipment and its affairs.

Madueke, who along with the general manager of Nike Lake, Mr. Ernest Omeh, made this commendation while briefing journalists on the level of work at the hotel. He stated that Ugwuanyi has done what other governors could not do.

“What His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is doing here is a massive renovation, a total overhauling of the hotel and for us, the board and management; it is like a prayer answered. This is because prior to this period, the hotel was almost moribund. But Governor Ugwuanyi has the hotel at the centre of his heart. And you will not blame him for that because this is not just a prestigious hotel, it is the only resort, the pride of every Igbo man and not only Ndi-Enugu.

She vowed that the management under her care would do everything to ensure that Nike Lake, which she described as unique and the pride of the South east bounces back better than its enviable position.

“We are taking 50 rooms, out of which some have already been completed as we speak. We are changing the bath tops to cubicles, removing the rugs to fix tiles; changing the toilet seats and the WCs. In short, we are changing everything in the rooms. It is total overhauling.

“At the entrance, you could drive pass Nike Lake without knowing, but now, we have made a pronouncement there. The signage is loud enough to say, yes, this is Nike Lake. And when you drive in, we are remodeling and expanding the security house, with CCTV installation.

“We are replacing the slabs with Italian granites at the entrance into the main hotel. We have also bought yet to be installed, walk through scanning machine, which will be installed immediately after completion of granite fixing, at the main hotel entrance.

We have lightened up the whole hotel premises with floodlights. You will appreciate the hotel when you visit here in the night.

“The kitchen: As a woman, we see the kitchen as our special office. Kitchen became a priority on my list, when we assumed office, and I can proudly tell you that we have a brand new kitchen – from the oven to the burner, the mixer, dishes – everything in our kitchen has been bought and waiting for installation. Everything you need to make a 5 star hotel, when it comes to kitchen, is already here for our kitchen.

“Then, the Omenala Bar is a bar set aside for our traditional delicacy, which was dilapidated when we assumed office but is back to life because we started work there immediately we came in. If you go there today, you won’t believe what your eyes will see because it has been totally transformed. We have achieved about 95% completion of work there,” she said.