Ugwuanyi, Dare for NNL Super 8 playoff

September 6, 2021 Editorial IV Sports 0




Governor of State ,His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,   Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick will be special guests at the opening  games of the Nigeria National League, Super Eight playoff which gets underway  on Tuesday  September 7th at the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe  Stadium,  Enugu.

The trio, among other top dignitaries have  confirmed their attendance which  underscores the importance  of the  Nigerian National League. 

Enugu State government accepted to  host the NNL fiesta  to lend support to the Development of the second tier of Nigerian league.

The Minister emphasised that only the  development  of the second tier of the  league can lead to accelerated  football Development. “I am a strong believer in the dictum that developing and equipping the youths of any nation is not only a step in the right direction,  but  worth investing in”

I  gave my word since I assumed office  in 2019 that I will support every facet of youth activities and sports because of its importance  in  solid nation building. We are totally  committed to  what we are doing and will not relent”  

NNL chairman Senator Obinna Ogba  has assured of a hitchfree  play -off.

The playoff will begin on  Tuesday at the “Cathedral” the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,Enugu with four games per day and  will run through Saturday 11 September,2021.

The official opening ceremony  precedes the last two games slated  for Tuesday evening where the Minister is expected  to take the ceremonial  kick off.

You searched: ,