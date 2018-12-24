Ugwuanyi donates vehicles to Nigeria prisons

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the weekend donated two Toyota Hiace buses to the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS).

Receiving the vehicles, the Controller of NPS Enugu state Command, Mr Ndubuisi Ogbodo, lauded Ugwuanyi for the gesture and other support from the administration.

Ogbodo said that the vehicles would facilitate justice dispensation and delivery among inmates of prisons within the state, especially as the logistics of moving inmates to courts had been a serious challenge.

“We thank God for the governor in remembering us, the prisons service,

and giving us two brand new Toyota Hiace vehicles.

“These vehicles will go a long way to alleviate the logistics

difficulties we have been having in the command as it concerns

transporting inmates to court.

“We have over 92 courts which we convey inmates to in the state and

their movement will not be easy if the command lack the vehicles to

meet up the cases of these inmates.

“I am sure these operational vehicles will help to reinvigorate

justice delivery and dispensation; which will greatly help to further

decongest the prisons in the state,’’ he said.

The controller also thanked the governor over the ongoing renovation

work he is personally doing in some prison cells within Enugu.

