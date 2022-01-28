Ugwuanyi gets most peaceful governor award

Enugu state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was Thursday conferred with a national award as the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ by the Messengers of Peace Foundation.

Conferring the prestigious national award on Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the national president of the foundation, Dr. Sulaiman Adejoh, disclosed that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s zeal, steadfastness and untiring efforts in ensuring that “there is calmness in Enugu state and Nigeria by extension”.

Dr. Adejoh said: “We have taken note of these efforts because it is not ordinary. It takes somebody that has something upstairs and a man of peace to be able to use all the connections including God to make sure there is peace in his state.

“And by the power given to you as the serving Governor of Enugu State, you have used your God-given ability to make sure that there is relative calmness”.

The national president explained that the Messengers of Peace Foundation is the organiser of the prestigious National Peace Awards in Nigeria; the prominent Queen of Peace in the country and worldwide; and the African Peace Awards, revealing that “by June this year we will be going to London for first Global Messengers of Peace Awards in partnership with Her Royal Majesty, the Queen of England”.

According to him, “We are the only Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the country now that has the responsibility of providing peace customized vehicle number plates to promote peace at the grassroots.

“Your Excellency, we are here to identify with your success as the Most Peaceful Governor in the whole country. We have gone round, especially in the rural areas. We saw the good roads. We sampled opinions. We are going to send you video clips for you to see the positive things your people have said about you.

“We are strongly behind you in prayers. The same God who gave you the wisdom to build roads, bring your people together and empower them in several other ways is the one that will bless you in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

“So we are here to say thank you so much for all you are doing for your people and in Nigeria as well”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi dedicated the award to God and stressed that God is the one behind all his successes and the unmerited favour he has gained in life.