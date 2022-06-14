Ugwuanyi has failed in all ramifications – LP guber candidate



The gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Enugu state, Barr. Casmir Agbo, has written off the Ugwuanyi-led government of the Enugu state led as a government in shambles.

Agbo who stated this in an interview with journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, said that Ugwuanyi-led administration has failed the people of the state in every ramification.

According to the 2023 governorship hopeful, there was nothing to write home about the government in terms of infrastructure.

“Gov. Ifeanyi has failed Enugu people in all ramifications. The government is in shambles. He has done nothing in terms of infrastructure. Think of education, primary schools where pupils go to school by 10am.

“With the emergence of Labour Party and myself, I’ll repeat the feat done by former Gov. Sullivan Chime, more than 100%. Enugu state is going to witness a great moment,” he said.

Agbo said, immediately he is sworn in as the next governor of Enugu state, his first priority would be to clean up the state of filth and infections.

Said he, “Once I become the governor of Enugu state, my first priority will be to clean up Enugu first because of infections and I’ll make sure that water will run everywhere in the state.

“Within three to four months in office, I’ll stop the tanker drivers from selling dirty water in the streets of Enugu, then I’ll sit down and plan,” he said.

The LP flagbearer, also said that after cleaning the state and ensuring that potable water is following everywhere, he would then discuss with the labour on how to better the lots of the civil servants because he was a civil servant and knew the ordeal of the civil service.

He said it was not going to be automatic but with time, he would ensure that civil servants would enjoy their service.

The governorship aspirsnt said that he would appoint a female deputy governor and give appointments mostly to the youth and women to ensure that state moves on the development drive.

“I’ll pick a woman as my deputy and in terms of appointment, I’ll give the youth 35%, women 35% while the rest will be for politicians and other considerations,” Agbo declared.

