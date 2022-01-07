Ugwuanyi invites security agents, community heads on security

As a result of the security threats in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state, the Enugu state government has summoned Eha-Amufu local government council community heads, security heads to a meeting at the Government House.

A statement by the governor’s special adviser on information, Chief Steve Orurua, indicated that, “The following persons are hereby invited to an emergency security meeting with His Excellency, the governor of Enugu state on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Government House, Enugu.”

According to the statement, “Such invitees include: The chairman, Isi-Uzo local government council; all heads of security agencies in Isi-Uzo local government area – Police, DSS, Civil Defence; all traditional rulers of autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu; all presidents-general of autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu; all youth leaders of autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu; all clerics from Eha-Amufu; all heads of Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards from autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu.

“All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 9:30am on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Government House, Enugu.”