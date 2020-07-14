Ugwuanyi not fair to Awgu people – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC has said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – led administration has not been fair to the people of Awgu local government area in the provision of development projects.

The party Tuesday denied the report in some sections of the media that Governor Ugwuanyi has been fair to Awgu people.



They posited that Governor Ugwuanyi indeed has not done much for Awgu people.



An online media platform, Daily Post reported on July 10, 2020 that the stakeholders of the party in the council rose from a meeting and condemned a report credited to a chieftain of the party and former governorship aspirant, Chief Ben Eche, that the governor was uneven in his administration’s development projects since he assumed office five years ago.



The publication claimed that the resolutions of the stakeholders were signed by Rufus Okafor and Jeremiah Nwankwo, the coordinator and the secretary of the concerned stakeholders, respectively.



The report also claimed that the APC stakeholders had described Eche’s claim as malicious for using the name of the party for his ill-conceived motive.



Piqued by the report and the claim that APC held a meeting at which the stakeholders attacked Eche, the two factional chairmen of the party at a press briefing in Enugu Tuesday, described the report as a hatchet job sponsored to divert attention.

The factional chairmen, Rufus Nwagu and Chief Henry I. Umeh, while addressing the press in Enugu stated that under the APC constitution, the party doesn’t have position of coordinator, and there is no member of the party in the Awgu council that bears the name Rufus Okafor and Jeremiah Nwankwo, adding that those names were fake and faceless.



“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in Daily Post online media titled ‘Governor Ugwuanyi fair to Awgu – APC stakeholders flay attack.”



“We state categorically that APC in Awgu never met anywhere to condemn our leader, Chief Eche. The report was government sponsored and its intention is to cause disaffection and ill-will among the party members.

“The two persons mentioned in the report as the stakeholders were unknown and faceless persons who want to hide under our great party to achieve their selfish aim.”