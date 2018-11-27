UI school reopens one week after closure

The University of Ibadan International School, which was shut down,last week, has been reopened.

The school, which witnessed series of crises over the use of hijab by female Muslim students, was shut last week after some Muslim parents insisted that the use of hijab is a constitutional right of their

children.

A visit to the school around 8.am yesterday however revealed that the school has been reopened.

It was observed that security men were stationed at the entrance that leads to the main gate of the school, to maintain law and order.

Parents were asked to park their cars and allow their children walk into the school by themselves.

It was not immediately clear whether academic activities had resumed as non-students were barred from entering the premises.

The school principal, Phebean Olowe, declined comments when journalists, who were at the gate of the school, called her.

However, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Yinka Aderinto, in a statement yesterday , maintained that the decision and outcome of the November 14 meeting of the Board of

Governors of the School, should be respected by all, in the interest of the students and progress of the school.

Aderinto added that individuals or groups that may seek a change in the dress code, should follow the due process of requesting for such, adding that the final decision on any such change still lies with the

Board of Governors.

