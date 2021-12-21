UI stands still as ex-footballers celebrate

Nigeria’s Premier University, the University of Ibadan was agog at the weekend as the Ex-Footballers of the citadel of learning held their 7th World Reunion.

The World Reunion started on Friday with a visit to the Vice Chancellor of the institution Professor Kayode Adebowale who was out on official trip. However, the VC was ably represented by a high management team led hy the school’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, Prof. Ayoola, Deputy Registrar, and the University’s Director of Public Communications Oladejo Olatunji, who warmly received the Ex-Footballers led by the BOT Chairman Mogaji (Prof) Adekunle, ably supported by the Association President, Edwin Evbie.

The VC, who was presented a customised football jersey, reiterated his commitment at providing an enabling environment for the Association to thrive and unite all Ex UI football players regardless of their location in the world.

Earlier, the BOT Chairman of the Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association Mogaji (Prof) Adekunle had narrated the vision and mission of the Association to the Vice-Chancellor, and appreciated him for giving them an enabling environment to reunite, and for also giving out the highly revered Trenchard Hall to the Association for their dinner.

The Ex-Footballers later took to the pitch of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in the University to play a mini four team tournament.

The final match was between Team Mutiu Adepoju ( ex International and UI alumni) and Team Rotimi Alli (Chairman Ibadan Football Association) which ended in a penalty shootout.

The winner’s trophy was presented to Dr. Abiodun Salami, the outgoing Director of Sports in the University who is retiring after attaining the mandatory years in service.

